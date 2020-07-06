Sorauren Farmers' Market
Sorauren Park 50 Wabash, Toronto, Ontario
Weekly market on Mondays, July 6-October 26, Mondays from 3-7pm at Sorauren Park.
The Market will look and feel a little different during COVID-19. Expect a single entrance and one way directional flow, a pre-order pick-up window and a different layout to allow for social distancing. Vendors ask that you refrain from handling items yourself and allow them to bag them for you.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events