Sorauren Farmers' Market

Sorauren Park 50 Wabash, Toronto, Ontario

Weekly market on Mondays, July 6-October 26, Mondays from 3-7pm at Sorauren Park.

The Market will look and feel a little different during COVID-19. Expect a single entrance and one way directional flow, a pre-order pick-up window and a different layout to allow for social distancing. Vendors ask that you refrain from handling items yourself and allow them to bag them for you.

