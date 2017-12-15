SOTMSC: La Maschara Gala
Ildsjel Collective 4 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2R5
Spur Of The Moment Shakespeare Collective hosts a red-carpet masked gala to celebrate another season of bringing performances to hospital patients with cocktails, apps and performances. Dec 14 & 15 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $15-$100 suggested.
All funds raised go to the Shakespeare-In-Hospitals 2017 Program.
Purchase tickets online at: https://shakehospitals2017.bpt.me
