SOTMSC: La Maschara Gala

Spur Of The Moment Shakespeare Collective hosts a red-carpet masked gala to celebrate another season of bringing performances to hospital patients with cocktails, apps and performances. Dec 14 & 15 at 7 pm. Pwyc, $15-$100 suggested.

All funds raised go to the Shakespeare-In-Hospitals 2017 Program.

Purchase tickets online at: https://shakehospitals2017.bpt.me