Soul Food Comedy Festival

Queen Elizabeth Theatre 190 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

JUICE Comedy presents performances by Aries Spears, Michael Blackson, Luenell, Trixx, Renny, White Yardie, DC Young Fly, Aisha Brown, Rip Michaels and others. Sep 15-17 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Comedy Bar and FountainBlu. Single tickets from $30, packages from $80.

Follow on Instagram:@juicecomedyto /// @soulfoodcomedyfest

Queen Elizabeth Theatre 190 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
647-362-6858
