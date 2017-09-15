Soul Food Comedy Festival

JUICE Comedy presents performances by Aries Spears, Michael Blackson, Luenell, Trixx, Renny, White Yardie, DC Young Fly, Aisha Brown, Rip Michaels and others. Sep 15-17 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Comedy Bar and FountainBlu. Single tickets from $30, packages from $80.

Follow on Instagram:@juicecomedyto /// @soulfoodcomedyfest