Soul Food Comedy Festival
Queen Elizabeth Theatre 190 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
JUICE Comedy presents performances by Aries Spears, Michael Blackson, Luenell, Trixx, Renny, White Yardie, DC Young Fly, Aisha Brown, Rip Michaels and others. Sep 15-17 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Comedy Bar and FountainBlu. Single tickets from $30, packages from $80.
Follow on Instagram:@juicecomedyto /// @soulfoodcomedyfest
