SOUL House Artists' Showcase

SOUL House is a mashup of all creative minds coming together in an intimate yet high-energy showcase. Musicians, spoken word artists, singers, rappers, dancers, poets, songwriters and more. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $5-$10. eventbrite.com/e/80804509463

This is an ASL interpreted event featuring accessible music artists: MDL CHLD @mdlchldmusic and Gaitrie Persaud @enchante091216

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3 View Map
