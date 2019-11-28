SOUL House Artists' Showcase

SOUL House is a mashup of all creative minds coming together in an intimate yet high-energy showcase. Musicians, spoken word artists, singers, rappers, dancers, poets, songwriters and more. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $5-$10. eventbrite.com/e/80804509463

This is an ASL interpreted event featuring accessible music artists: MDL CHLD @mdlchldmusic and Gaitrie Persaud @enchante091216