Soul Of A Warrior Awards

Novotel North York 3 Park Home, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6L3

Every person who works to improve the lives of women and children experiencing violence is a Warrior. The Soul of a Warrior Awards is our opportunity to recognize front-line staff doing this important work. ​WomanACT is pleased to welcome CityNews journalist and warrior to end violence, Cynthia Mulligan as our host. 6 pm. $150.

Novotel North York 3 Park Home, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6L3
