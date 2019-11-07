Soul Of A Warrior Awards
Novotel North York 3 Park Home, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6L3
Every person who works to improve the lives of women and children experiencing violence is a Warrior. The Soul of a Warrior Awards is our opportunity to recognize front-line staff doing this important work. WomanACT is pleased to welcome CityNews journalist and warrior to end violence, Cynthia Mulligan as our host. 6 pm. $150.
Info
Novotel North York 3 Park Home, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6L3 View Map
Community Events
Benefits