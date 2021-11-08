Search for:
Soul Sundays: The Dave Murphy Band
Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $20.
Nov 8, 2021
Soul Sundays: The Dave Murphy Band
22
22 people viewed this event.
Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $20.
Additional Details
Location Address -
783 College
Date And Time
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to
Location
Revival Bar
Event Types
Concert or Performance
Event Category
Music
NOW Magazine