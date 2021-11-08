New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Soul Sundays: Soul Stew

Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $20.

Nov 8, 2021

Soul Sundays: Soul Stew

32 32 people viewed this event.

Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. $20.

Additional Details

Location Address - 783 College

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to

Location
Revival Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine