SoundCloud Creator Forum
1000 Queen W Toronto, Ontario M6J1H4
Three day event includes workshops, panels and open sessions including Intersessions: Girls can DJ with Chippy Nonstop, and panel discussions on growing your career in and out of Canada by homegrown artists and industry executives.Three day lineup wraps with a music showcase featuring TOBi, Amaal Nuux, Jayd Ink, DJ Rosegold and special guests to be announced, followed by the SoundCloud x Undisposable AfterParty. Feb 19-21. RSVP.
Info
1000 Queen W Toronto, Ontario M6J1H4 View Map
Critics' Picks
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul