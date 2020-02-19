SoundCloud Creator Forum

1000 Queen W Toronto, Ontario M6J1H4

Three day event includes workshops, panels and open sessions including Intersessions: Girls can DJ with Chippy Nonstop, and panel discussions on growing your career in and out of Canada by homegrown artists and industry executives.Three day lineup wraps with a music showcase featuring TOBiAmaal NuuxJayd InkDJ Rosegold and special guests to be announced, followed by the SoundCloud x Undisposable AfterParty. Feb 19-21. RSVP.

