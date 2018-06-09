Sound Of Music Festival Kick-Off
Downtown Burlington John, Toronto, Ontario
Concerts include Jun 9 with Sublime with Rome, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects, Everclear, Eve 6 and others. Jun 10 with Kip Moore, Lee Brice, Chad Brownlee, Emerson Drive, Madeline Merlo, Cold Creek County and Leaving Thomas ($65-$75, two-day pass $110). Sat 1-11 pm, Sun 1 to 9 pm. ticketfly.com/org/6337-sound-of-music-festival
