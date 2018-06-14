Sound Of Music Festival
Downtown Burlington John, Toronto, Ontario
Concerts with Matthew Good, Kongos, Scott Helman, Tokyo Police Club, SonReal, The Washboard Union, The Pursuit of Happiness, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Molly Johnson, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Busty and The Bass, Joey Landreth, Jack de Keyzer and more. Concerts at Spencer Smith Park on the waterfront and downtown Burlington. Jun 14-17. See website for schedule.
