Sound Of The Beast
Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3
Theatre Passe Muraille presents a play written and performed by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard. An outspoken emcee speaks truth to power with hip-hop, spoken word and storytelling. The show blends the personal and the political, with a bold and brutally honest take about policing in black communities. Sep 28-29 at 7:30 pm. $17-$38. In the BackSpace. Tickets.
Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3
