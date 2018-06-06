Sounds In The 6Ix
Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5
Sounds in the 6ix is Raising the Roof’s annual interactive and fun musical party that raises funds to assist those who are at-risk or experiencing homelessness. Come and enjoy an exciting live battle of the bands at Revival Bar in Toronto. Bands compete for votes from the audience and a panel of celebrity judges to determine a winner. Includes complimentary food and drinks. 7 pm. $60.
Tickets at www.universe.com
Info
Revival Bar 783 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C5 View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World