The York Eglinton BIA, in partnership with Cultural Hotspot presents 'Sounds of Eglinton', a musical showcase honouring Eglinton West's musical roots. This year's edition is bigger and better and features over 20 artists on 2 stages where patrons can enjoy Eglinton West's beloved reggae and latin fusion bands, as well as juno-nominated artistes; flamenco, cumbia rock and other cultural items. With face-painting, bead work and tie-dye, there is something for the whole family! Remember to shop local at our side-walk sale too, where you can access your favourite goods; accessories at great prices! Noon-9 pm. Free.