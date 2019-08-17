The York Eglinton BIA, in partnership with Cultural Hotspot presents Sounds of Eglinton, a street festival honouring Eglinton West's musical roots. This year's edition is bigger and better and features over 20 artists on two stages. Patrons can enjoy Eglinton West's beloved reggae and Latin fusion bands, as well as juno-nominated artists; flamenco, cumbia rock and other cultural fare. With face-painting, bead work and tie-dye, there is something for the whole family, plus shop local at our sidewalk sale. Aug 17 from noon-9 pm. Free.

eventbrite.com/e/sounds-of-eglinton-tickets-65264353438