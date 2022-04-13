Soundstreams: A Love Song To Toronto

A coming-together of two iconic Canadian artists; Michael Greyeyes adds his expressive choreography to Claude Vivier’s enigmatic music.

Choreographer, director and actor Michael Greyeyes creates new dance works, inspired by two pieces of the late Québécois composer Claude Vivier. The choreography based on Vivier’s compositions ‘Shiraz’, and ‘Cinq Chansons pour percussion’ will be presented on screen accompanied by a live musical performance including percussion and piano.

The performance also includes Christopher Mayo’s composition, Oceano Nox inspired by Claude Vivier’s music.

April 28 at 8 pm. $32.25-$88.75. St. Andrew’s Church, 73 Simcoe. soundstreams.ca