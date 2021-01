Witness a new generation push the possibilities of poetry on a journey through the physical, vocal and material elements of their work at this Toronto International Festival of Authors virtual event. Featuring Jillian Christmas, Tawhida Tanya Evanson, Jayda Marley and Motion. Feb 12 at 4 pm. Free. Pre-register https://festivalofauthors.ca/event/soundtracks-stanzas-changing-canadas-black-future