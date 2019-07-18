Soup Can Theatre’s 10th Anniversary Bash

Monarch Tavern 12 Clinton, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8

Soup Can Theatre is turning 10 and Toronto is invited to celebrate with us! We are marking the occasion with a performance-laden bash at the Monarch Tavern featuring in-concert highlights from our smash-hit shows, 'Love is a Poverty You Can Sell' I & II, as well as dancing, raffle prizes, silent auction, and more!  Jul 18 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc.

Monarch Tavern 12 Clinton, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8 View Map
