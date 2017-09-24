Soup-tasting and harvest celebration involving local gardeners, farmers, restaurants and chefs, featuring fresh, locally grown produce and showcasing the local community’s culinary talents through the creation of signature soups for tasting and slurping. Keeping the environment close to our hearts, Soupalicious also strives to be a Zero Waste event. Noon-4 pm. $22, adv $15 (stu/srs adv $12, child $5) Includes 10 soup tastings; additional tastings $2/each. Supports local food-growing and -sharing program Plant a Row – Grow a Row.