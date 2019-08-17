South Asian Eats And Beats

to Google Calendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

DJs, food vendors and performances by Jubilee Arts and Sanskriti Arts at this weekend to close out the exhibition The Moon: A Voyage Through Time. Aug 17-18, Sat 3-10 pm, Sun noon-6 pm. Free.

Visitors will also enjoy free admission to our Museum Collection in our first-floor galleries, as well as a $10 special admission to The Moon exhibition

agakhanmuseum.org

Info

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Festivals
416-646-4677
to Google Calendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00 iCalendar - South Asian Eats And Beats - 2019-08-17 15:00:00