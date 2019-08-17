South Asian Eats And Beats
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
DJs, food vendors and performances by Jubilee Arts and Sanskriti Arts at this weekend to close out the exhibition The Moon: A Voyage Through Time. Aug 17-18, Sat 3-10 pm, Sun noon-6 pm. Free.
Visitors will also enjoy free admission to our Museum Collection in our first-floor galleries, as well as a $10 special admission to The Moon exhibition
Info
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1 View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Festivals