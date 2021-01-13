South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival

Online festival featuring conference sessions, music festival showcases, film Ffestival screenings, world-class networking and more will feature Willie Nelson as keynote speaker and featured speakers including Samantha Bee, Sir Richard Branson, Nicholas Britell, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), The Chainsmokers, Chiquis, Laurieann Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, Jim McKelvey, Michael Lewis, Matthew McConaughey, Alexi Pappas, Queen Latifah, LL COOL J, Brian Grazer, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Mar 16-20. http://sxsw.com