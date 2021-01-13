NOW MagazineAll EventsSouth by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

Online festival featuring conference sessions, music festival showcases, film Ffestival screenings, world-class networking and more will feature Willie Nelson as keynote speaker and featured speakers including Samantha Bee, Sir Richard Branson, Nicholas Britell, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), The Chainsmokers, Chiquis, Laurieann Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, Jim McKelvey, Michael Lewis, Matthew McConaughey, Alexi Pappas, Queen Latifah, LL COOL J, Brian Grazer, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Mar 16-20. http://sxsw.com

 

Date And Time


 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.