Southside Shuffle: The 24th Annual Port Credit Blues & Jazz Festival

Live performances by Kim Mitchell, the Legendary Downchild Blues Band, Erja Lyytinen, JJ White & Mojo Sauce, Blue Moon Marquee, Cheryl Lescom & Chuckee Zehr, Al Lerman, Fraser-Daley, Kristen Prince and more.
September 9-11 at Port Credit Memorial Park and other venues on Lakeshore Rd between Hurontario and Missassauga. Mainstage concerts $15-$20, other shows free. southsideshuffle.ca
Location Address - 40 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5G 1S4
Event Price - Mainstage $15-$20, other shows free