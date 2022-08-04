Southside Shuffle: The 24th Annual Port Credit Blues & Jazz Festival

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 4, 2022

Live performances by Kim Mitchell, the Legendary Downchild Blues Band, Erja Lyytinen, JJ White & Mojo Sauce, Blue Moon Marquee, Cheryl Lescom & Chuckee Zehr, Al Lerman, Fraser-Daley, Kristen Prince and more.

September 9-11 at Port Credit Memorial Park and other venues on Lakeshore Rd between Hurontario and Missassauga. Mainstage concerts $15-$20, other shows free. southsideshuffle.ca

Location Address - 40 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5G 1S4

Event Price - Mainstage $15-$20, other shows free

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 11th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Festival or Fair

Music

