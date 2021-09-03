Spaced: The Street As A Gallery

Spaced is an open-air and site-specific exhibition mounted within the Queen & Ossington neighbourhood, featuring large-format photographs designed to dialogue with the urban space. This exhibition questions how photography can shape itself in urban, public space, while finding new meanings, visions and interactions with audiences.

Curated by Banded Purple (co-presented with NIA Centre), this collection of photographic installations serves as a visual documentation of the last 16 months. A revisitation using sharp, tinted photography, exploring themes of isolation and loneliness, familial bonds, the void in our public spaces as a result of the pandemic, and hope in collectively moving forward.

Artists: Jorian Charlton, Jessie Emilie, Othello Grey, Mallory Lowe, Curtiss Randolph. Aug 24-Sep 24. Free. See @bandedpurple on Instagram