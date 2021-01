Virtual music festival with pre-recorded videos. Artists include Alysha Brilla, OKAN, Nick Sherman, Mimi O’Bonsawin, DesirĂ©e Dawson, JV’s Boogaloo Squad and many others. The festival continues the non-gender specific, diversity-supporting approach of the inaugural festival. Feb 5 and 6. 7 pm-midnight. Free. Donations and proceeds to Black Lives Matter. http://www.wpeakmusicbekindfest.com