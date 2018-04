sos collective & the RISER Project present a multidisciplinary dance/poetry pantomime created and performed by Daniel Jelani Ellis, about growing up queer in Jamaica and finding home in Canada.

Previews May 2, opens May 3 and runs to May 11, Mon-Sat 9:30 pm. $5, $20, $35 or $60 – pay what you can afford.

theatrecentre.org