Spectra 3: Gallery 44 Members Exhibition

Spectra is an annual three-part exhibition showcasing the work of members at Gallery 44 Centre for Contemporary Photography. Images made in a diverse range of motives and aesthetics have been curated to showcase the talented artists in the Gallery 44 community. The works in Spectra 3 look at the city, the people and buildings in it, and the myriad ways in which we as artists try to make meaning and create a lasting connection. Nov 2-21. Hallway Galleries, 2nd Floor. Free.