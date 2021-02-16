NOW MagazineAll EventsSpeculation

Speculation

Speculation

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

Theatre Passe Muraille presents Leslie Ting, who is the creator, performer, producer, artistic director and writer of Speculation. In Speculation, Leslie takes the audience through witnessing her mother’s loss of vision, and eventual passing. In its digital re-imagination, you will navigate through these complex ideas via new music and theatre. Speculation has been created to include audiences who are Blind or have low vision. The play aims to be complete as an auditory experience. In addition to its strong aural aesthetic, the show includes a series of projections that artistically express how differing forms of vision loss affect seeing. March 5 & 6 at 7:30 pm. Shows will have ASL interpretation. Pwyc ($5-$50). https://www.passemuraille.ca/20-21-season/speculation

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-05 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-03-06 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Theatre

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.