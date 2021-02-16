Theatre Passe Muraille presents Leslie Ting, who is the creator, performer, producer, artistic director and writer of Speculation. In Speculation, Leslie takes the audience through witnessing her mother’s loss of vision, and eventual passing. In its digital re-imagination, you will navigate through these complex ideas via new music and theatre. Speculation has been created to include audiences who are Blind or have low vision. The play aims to be complete as an auditory experience. In addition to its strong aural aesthetic, the show includes a series of projections that artistically express how differing forms of vision loss affect seeing. March 5 & 6 at 7:30 pm. Shows will have ASL interpretation. Pwyc ($5-$50). https://www.passemuraille.ca/20-21-season/speculation