Speed Connection: Women, Health & The Kitchen Sink!

Next Door Restaurant 139 Main, Unionville, Ontario L3R 2G6

Health & networking event for women in support of the Canadian Liver Foundation. 6:30 pm. $65.

As mothers, daughters and caregivers, women are the gateway to health and a healthy community. We invite all women to attend our brand-new health & networking event, a fabulously fun evening for women in the health, technology, and business industries to connect in celebration of Liver Health Month.

Tickets: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TicketingCatalog.aspx?eventid=277557

Next Door Restaurant 139 Main, Unionville, Ontario L3R 2G6
416-491-3353
