Toronto Animated Image Society (TAIS) presents contemplative animated works looking at regenerative and healing-based rituals found in witchcraft, folk magic, and Indigenous spiritual practices. Films by lwrds duniam, Sab Meynert, Emily Pelstring, Fallon Simard and Gabrielle Tesfaye. 7 pm. $5 or pwyc.

