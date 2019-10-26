Spirit Songs: The Music and Words of Nick Cave
Redeemer Lutheran Church 1691 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6P1B1
This program will combine performances of Cave’s works by local musicians with excerpts from his writings in which he addresses themes at the heart of what it means to be human including love, death, murder, God, the divine. This musical program is part of a series exploring grief, death and dying through conversation, film and music and is a community event hosted by Redeemer Lutheran Church. 8 pm. $25. eventbrite.com
