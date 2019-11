The children’s music super-duo performs two intergenerational shows at seniors' residences in Etobicoke and Scarborough. Nov 23, 2:30-4 pm, at Delmanor Prince Edward (4180 Dundas West); and Nov 24, 2-3:30 pm, at Shepherd Village (3760 Sheppard East). $39.

splashnboots.com/on-tour-upcoming