Lucy Guerin Inc. present dance by two women – reconciled and in conflict, one naked and the other clothed – negotiating ever-diminishing dimensions of time and space. Performed by Melanie Lane & Lilian Steiner. (Advisory: the performance contains full nudity.) Nov 8 & 9 at 7:30 pm. $20-$45.

Presented as part of Harbourfront Centre’s international dance series TORQUE.

harbourfrontcentre.com/torque/split