Arts Etobicoke is bringing back Spotlight Etobicoke, our popular live streamed talent showcase, for another evening of amazing performances by local artists. The event will be streamed live on Arts Etobiocoke’s Facebook page on Wednesday, August 19 at 6 pm, and will feature performances by local Etobicoke artists performing for you from their own homes! The performers have a mix of styles and experience ranging from standout emerging artists to seasoned professionals.