Spotlight Etobicoke

Arts Etobicoke presents performers from a range of disciplines including folk music, country, puppetry, Latin Jazz, beat poetry, classical piano and more. The evening will see 13 performances from Adina Vlasov, Alan Kulka, Andrew & Nina Cromwell, Daelin Henschel, David Toms, Dean Veneruz, Elizabeth Gilerovitch, Ian Todd, Jessica Sole, Khalilah Brooks, Leah Korkowski, Luis Anselmi, and Nick Forget. 6 pm. Free. https://facebook.com/ArtsEtobicoke