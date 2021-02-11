Spotlight Series: The Dreamers Ever Leave You

The National Ballet of Canada presents the film adaptation directed by Ben Shirinian. Choreographic Associate Robert Binet created The Dreamers Ever Leave You in 2016 in response to the sublime paintings of Group of Seven artist Lawren Harris. Originally performed at the Art Gallery of Ontario with live piano music by Lubomyr Melnyk, this piece replicates the spiritual energy of Harris’ northern landscapes through the controlled physicality of the human body. Available online now. https://national.ballet.ca/Productions/Digital-Productions/The-Dreamers-Ever-Leave-You#Video