Spring Bird Festival

Colonel Samuel Smith Park 3145 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1L4

Family-friendly activities including guided bird walks, meet and greets with live birds, reptiles and amphibians, as well as workshops on backyard habitat building and bird-themed arts and crafts. 10 am-2 pm. Free.

Supported by TRCA, Friends of Sam Smith Park, Citizens Concerned about the Future of the Etobicoke Waterfront.

All Ages, Free, Outdoor
