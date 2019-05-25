Spring Bird Festival
Colonel Samuel Smith Park 3145 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1L4
Family-friendly activities including guided bird walks, meet and greets with live birds, reptiles and amphibians, as well as workshops on backyard habitat building and bird-themed arts and crafts. 10 am-2 pm. Free.
Supported by TRCA, Friends of Sam Smith Park, Citizens Concerned about the Future of the Etobicoke Waterfront.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events