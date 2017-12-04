Spring Canadian Pet Expo

Interactive, and pet family friendly event that includes aqua dogs, flyball, hands on exotics, WoofJocks Canine All Stars, agility and more. The pet friendly event features hundreds of vendors, thousands of products, renowned speakers, pet related entertainment, education, pet owner savings opportunities, and more. There is something for everyone who shares the passion of sharing their lives with a cat, dog, small animal, bird, reptile, fish, or exotic pet. All of these elements supporting the mission statement of promoting responsible pet ownership.10 am-4 pm. $18, kids (8-17) $12, Srs (65+) $12, children under 8 and family pets free.