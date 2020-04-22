Spring Hurlbut

Dyadic Circles - a new series of photographs of funerary ash of both humans and animals. Each Dyadic Circle is divided vertically into two parts. In some cases, both halves are from a single individual, and in other instances they represent two different subjects. The final color of the ash is entirely dictated by the temperature of the fire when the body was cremated. Living individuals, family members or friends of the deceased have entrusted the artist to work with their ashes.

Dyadic Circles online exhibition as part of Contact Photography Festival. Apr 23-May 30.

http://georgiascherman.com/2020-sh-view-room