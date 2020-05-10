Spring Into Action! Global Relay for Mental Health Online

The annual fundraiser for mental health goes virtual and features weekly interactive online workshops. Every Sunday, from May 3 leading up to the main event on May 31, we will feature special interactive online workshops.

The event format will feature a global audience of interactive participants engaging in activities focused on art, exercise, mindful meditation and healing music led by very special guides.

Proceeds from this year's event will be earmarked for The COVID-19 Distress Centre of Greater Toronto. dcogt.com/emergency-fund

