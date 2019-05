Spring Pottery Sale

Inspirations Studio is holding its 25th annual spring sale and open house on May 10 to 12, 2019 in support of women impacted by poverty, homelessness, trauma, and mental/physical health and addiction issues. May 10-12, Fri noon-6 pm, Sat noon-5 pm, Sun noon-4 pm.

This event will take place at Inspirations Studio, at 2480 Dundas Street West, just north of Bloor, close to the Dundas West subway station.

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook: @inspiredpottery