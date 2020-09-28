NOW MagazineAll EventsSpy Jazz w/ June Garber & Irene Torres

Spy Jazz w/ June Garber & Irene Torres

Markham Jazz Festival online concert series. 2 pm, Oct 25. http://markhamjazzfestival.com

 

2020-10-25 @ 02:00 PM to
2020-10-25 @ 04:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

