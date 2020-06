Online event in support of the recent publication. The event will feature live and recorded presentations/interventions/performances by Simon Brown, Marla Hlady, Private Robots (Juliana Pivato & Seb Roberts), Alexandre St-Onge, and Xuan Ye. 8 pm. Free.

Pre-register us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EVZJ-7IBTLyrS_oyyP6EDg