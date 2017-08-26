St. James Town Community Summer Festival- "A World Within A Block"
Ontario Street Parkette 238 Wellesley, Toronto, Ontario M4X 1G2
.Celebration of the diversity of the community through music, food and dance. "A World Within a Block" describes the character of the community, which is a neighbourhood of about 20,000 residents from diverse ethnic, social and economic backgrounds, all who call the 19 high-rises that make up St. James Town home. 2-7 pm. Free.
View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events