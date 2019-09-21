St. Lawrence Market Community Harvest Festival
St Lawrence Market South 95 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1C3
The Community Harvest Festival opens up Market Street to the public for an all-day street festival to share the flavours, sights and smells of fall at St. Lawrence Market. With a variety of unique food dishes from St. Lawrence Market merchants as well as live music and activities for all ages. 10 am-5 pm. Free admission.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events