More than 50,000 donated books, music, movies and other items, proceeds support student resources at the John M Kelly Library. Sep 24-28: Tue 1-8 pm, Wed-Fri 10 am-8 pm, Sat 10 am-3 pm. Tue $5 admission (students free), Wed-Sat free admission.

stmikes.utoronto.ca/library/about-us/friends-kelly-library/st-michaels-college-annual-book-sale