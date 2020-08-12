St. Michael’s Hospital Urban Angel Golf Classic Auction

From August 5-19, Ontarians can bid online at www.urbanangelauction.ca for one-of-a-kind prizes and experiences, in support of a great cause. All funds raised will support St Michael’s Hospital in Toronto’s highest COVID-19 priorities, such as ensuring their frontline health-care workers have what they need to battle the crisis, making sure no member of society is left behind, and powering cutting-edge research to end the pandemic.

Prizes include:

– Virtual meet and greet with the legendary Howie Mandel

– Virtual meet and greet with the iconic Will & Grace star, Eric McCormack

– Virtual meet and greet with Supermodel Petra Nemcova

– Golf shoes signed by the great Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

– Courtside Raptors tickets

– Luxury Toronto Staycation at the Four Seasons Toronto and Hazelton Hotel

St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto is globally renowned for taking on some of the world’s toughest health challenges – like multiple sclerosis, brain aneurysms, cystic fibrosis, blindness, infectious diseases and traumatic injury. The hospital is recognized for its work with the most marginalized members of our community, particularly those experiencing homelessness.