St. Patrick's Day Party & Pub Sing
Dominion Pub and Kitchen 500 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1T7
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and support The Urban Orchestra. The event will feature special guests performing in our very own pub sing and the chance to get lucky and win a prize. Pub fare will be available to order. 7 pm. $20. facebook.com/events/301391193909771
St Patrick's
Community Events, Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World