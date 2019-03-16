St. Patrick's Day Party & Pub Sing

Google Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Party & Pub Sing - 2019-03-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Party & Pub Sing - 2019-03-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Party & Pub Sing - 2019-03-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - St. Patrick's Day Party & Pub Sing - 2019-03-16 19:00:00

Dominion Pub and Kitchen 500 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1T7

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and support The Urban Orchestra. The event will feature special guests performing in our very own pub sing and the chance to get lucky and win a prize. Pub fare will be available to order. 7 pm. $20.  facebook.com/events/301391193909771

Info
St Patrick's
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Folk/Blues/Country/World
