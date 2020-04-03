Stay- at-Home Cinema

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Catherine O’Hara and Bo Welch will join TIFF Artistic Director and Co-Head Cameron Bailey in a virtual Q&A to be followed by the award-winning classic, Bettlejuice on Crave. Catherine O’Hara delighted movie goers with her portrayal of Delia, a character that lives on as a cult figure. Bo Welch, is an award-winning production designer who worked on Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and Men in Black. 7 pm.  crave.ca  //     tiff.net

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Film
