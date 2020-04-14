Stay-at-Home Cinema

Google Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00 iCalendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

TIFF Artistic Director and Co-Head Cameron Bailey interviews filmmaker Matthew Rankin and Peter Kuplowsy, lead programmer of TIFF's Midnight Madness program followed by virtual Q&A and screening of Rankin's film The Twentieth Century. This exceptionally entertaining, bizarro biopic reimagines the formative years of former Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King as a series of abject humiliations, and doubles down on Rankin’s reputation for blending historical and aesthetic abstraction. 10 pm. Free.    crave.ca  //     tiff.net

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00 iCalendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-14 22:00:00