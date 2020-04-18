Stay-at-Home Cinema

Google Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Join TIFF Artistic Director and Co-Head Cameron Bailey in a virtual Q&A with actor Himesh Patel to be followed by screening of Yesterday, the film that asks what the world would be like without The Beatles, on Crave. 7 pm.   crave.ca  //     tiff.net

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Stay-at-Home Cinema - 2020-04-18 19:00:00