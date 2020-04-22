Stay-at-Home Cinema

In celebration of both National Canadian Film Day and Earth Day, audiences can watch a virtual Q&A on Instagram Live at 7 pm between filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal (a TIFF Share Her Journey Ambassador) and Nicholas de Pencier, and TIFF Artistic Director and Co-Head Cameron Bailey. At 7:30 pm, following the chat, audiences are invited to screen the Crave Original documentary ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch. Third in a trilogy that also includes Manufactured Landscapes (2006) and Watermark (2013), ANTHROPOCENE (directed by Baichwal, de Pencier, and photographer Edward Burtynsky) chronicles the catastrophic path travelled by our species over the last century. crave.ca // tiff.net